Indie

Phoebe Bridgers Joins The Killers On Their ‘Pressure Machine’ Highlight ‘Runaway Horses’

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

The Killers released their album Imploding The Mirage last year, and now they’ve quickly followed it up with Pressure Machine, a new LP that’s out today. One of the highlights is “Runaway Horses,” a tender track that includes a feature from Phoebe Bridgers.

Speaking of the song and Bridgers’ involvement with it, Brandon Flowers recently said, “We definitely needed a female voice on ‘Runaway Horses.’ She has a history, I think, with not only that type of music but even in her lineage — her grandpa has rodeo ties. It just felt right.”

He also said of Bridgers in general:

“She knocked us out with a couple beautiful covers, ‘Read My Mind’ and ‘Human.’ She’s been on my radar since I first heard ‘Funeral’ years ago, and you just know there’s something special about her. It was nice to know that she was also a fan of ours. It just kind of came together naturally. It was fast. It was during the middle [of the pandemic], everyone was wearing masks. I don’t think we ever really saw her face. She came into the studio, she went into a darkly lit live room. She had already gotten really familiar with the song, did a couple takes, and then that was it. She disappeared into the Los Angeles night [laughs].”

Listen to “Runaway Horses” above.

Pressure Machine is out now via Island Records. Get it here.

Listen To This
Tinashe’s ‘333’ Highlights Her Impressive Versatility While Advocating For Trust In The Process
by:
Brandon Flowers Reviews Every Album By The Killers
by: Twitter
Kississippi’s Ebullient, Vulnerable ‘Mood Ring’ Is A Springboard From Basement Emo To Arena Pop
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×