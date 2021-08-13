The Killers released their album Imploding The Mirage last year, and now they’ve quickly followed it up with Pressure Machine, a new LP that’s out today. One of the highlights is “Runaway Horses,” a tender track that includes a feature from Phoebe Bridgers.

Speaking of the song and Bridgers’ involvement with it, Brandon Flowers recently said, “We definitely needed a female voice on ‘Runaway Horses.’ She has a history, I think, with not only that type of music but even in her lineage — her grandpa has rodeo ties. It just felt right.”

He also said of Bridgers in general:

“She knocked us out with a couple beautiful covers, ‘Read My Mind’ and ‘Human.’ She’s been on my radar since I first heard ‘Funeral’ years ago, and you just know there’s something special about her. It was nice to know that she was also a fan of ours. It just kind of came together naturally. It was fast. It was during the middle [of the pandemic], everyone was wearing masks. I don’t think we ever really saw her face. She came into the studio, she went into a darkly lit live room. She had already gotten really familiar with the song, did a couple takes, and then that was it. She disappeared into the Los Angeles night [laughs].”

Listen to “Runaway Horses” above.

Pressure Machine is out now via Island Records. Get it here.