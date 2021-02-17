Kourtney Kardashian has made her relationship with Travis Barker official in a new post on Instagram. The eldest daughter of the celebrity family shared the news with an image that shows her holding the Blink-182 drummer’s hand. The photo was posted on Instagram without a caption, but Travis’ black heart emoji comment on the post is additional evidence of the newly-confirmed relationship. The news comes after the two reportedly spent Valentine’s Day together. A report from US Weekly collected images from both Kourtney and Travis’ Instagram stories that seem to show a few moments from their holiday.

The two have reportedly been good friends for years according to Consequence Of Sound and even live in the same gated Calabasas community. Rumors about their relationship began to swirl when observers noticed they both shared pictures from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs vacation home in late January. A source from People added, “They’ve been dating for about a month or two.” Another source from E! also reports that the Blink-182 drummer has been welcomed with open arms by the Kardashian family. “Kourtney’s entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic,” they said.

You can check out the post from Kourtney above.