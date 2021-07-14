It’s pretty clear that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are two happy lovebirds, the couple having been seen on multiple occasions enjoying each other’s company. The two were first rumored to be a thing at the beginning of the year, which was later confirmed to People by a source close to the couple, who said, “They’ve been dating for about a month or two. They’ve been friends for a long time but it’s turned romantic.” Six months later, it seems like the two couldn’t get any closer after Kardashian channeled her inner vampire with Barker on Instagram.

In a post on Barker’s Instagram, Kardashian left an interesting comment, writing, “I want to suck your blood.” Barker seemed to be all in on the spooky action, replying, “@kourtneykardash My favorite [blood drop emoji].” One fan was a bit put off by Kourtney’s initial message, commenting, “okay too much calm down,” but it seemed to do nothing to affect the couple’s blood thirsty feelings for each other.

