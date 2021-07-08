In what is probably an excellent case for visiting the place where Rudy Giuliani’s law career completely turned to mulch, Against Me! leader Laura Jane Grace has announced a solo set at Philadelphia’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping. Yes, THAT Four Seasons Total Landscaping, where the former New York City mayor and embattled Trump attorney held a bonkers press conference four days after the 2020 presidential election and pretended that he’d tooootally had intended to gather the press at a landscaping company situated next to an adult bookstore called Fantasy Island.

Anyway. Grace, who also fronts The Devouring Mothers, will play an all-ages solo show featuring Brendan Kelly of The Lawrence Arms on August 21. “This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA sh*t show,” Grace said in a statement. Grace, who released a surprise solo album Stay Alive last year, also has some fall and winter appearances scheduled, which you can view below.

8/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Four Seasons Total Landscaping (w/ Brendan Kelly)

9/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Punk Rock Bowling

12/27 – Reading, PA @ Reverb *

12/28 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

12/29 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club *

12/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

*w/ Thursday

Tickets to Grace’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping show are on sale now and available for purchase here. You can also grab some exclusive merch, sold here. Stay Alive is out now via Polyvinyl Records. Get it here.