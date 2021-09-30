Ever since their preemptive breakup and final show at Madison Square Garden way back in 2011, new live performances from the band have held a kind of mythical status for fans. And even if, ten years later, there’s frankly been plenty of chances for even casual music listeners to see them live — due to a handful of festival appearances and a new album — a year in lockdown has also brought the excitement back to live shows in a new way again.

So a series of new Instagram and Twitter posts from venues like Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Terminal 5 and Brooklyn Steel teasing the signature lightning bolt logo of the band’s label DFA Records is enough to get their many acolytes back in gear for another run of limited shows. Considering LCD is big enough to fill Madison Square Garden and headline festivals, a venue like Music Hall Of Williamsburg would definitely be an underplay for them, and even T5 would be smaller than what they usually do. In the body of the post, Bowery Presents at large is tagged, so that’s another clue as to who will be involved with the shows.

For fans outside of New York, however, who don’t really want to travel during a pandemic just for a show, this might not be quite as exciting. Stay tuned for more info, probably coming very soon.