UK indie-pop duo Let’s Eat Grandma — aka Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth — have returned with their first new music in three years. Following their sophomore album, 2018’s I’m All Ears, “Hall Of Mirrors” is a shimmery dream-pop jam that comes with a hazy new video directed by El Hardwick. Mirroring (sorry) the song’s title, the visuals feature Walton and Hollingworth wandering around local fairgrounds, taking spins on the carousel, and, naturally, getting lost in a funhouse.

“I wanted to use the setting of a fairground at night to describe the dizziness, intensity and excitement of being with a woman I had strong feelings for, and the hall of mirrors as a metaphor for discovering and exploring parts of myself that I was bringing to life,” Walton said of the new track in a press release. “In some ways it’s reflective and almost secretive, journeying through confusing and difficult emotions, but I also wanted ‘Hall of Mirrors’ to be a euphoric song that conveys clarity, confidence, and ultimately joy.”

Let’s Eat Grandma initially made headlines when they, at just 17 years old, released their debut album, 2016’s delightfully avant-pop I, Gemini, the songs for which were written when the duo were only 14.

Watch the band’s video for “Hall Of Mirrors” above.