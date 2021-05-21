If you weren’t already a fan of The Linda Lindas, you will be after watching their furious, completely punk rock performance in an LA library from a few weeks ago. To celebrate AAPI Heritage Month, which falls during May, the Los Angeles Public Library hosted a series of performances including “TEENtastic Tuesdays.” But when the Linda Lindas took the stage a few weeks ago on May 4, the bar was set to a whole new level.

Relating the experience with a boy who was taught racist behavior by his parents, the girls break out into an epic rager that takes down not only him, but all the other “racist sexist boys” in the world.

“A little while before we went into lockdown, a boy in my class came up to me and said that his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people,” one of the band members begins. “After I told him that I was Chinese he backed away from me. Eloise and I wrote this song based on that experience. So this is about him and all the other racist, sexist boys in this world.”

The band then delves into the song, which has racked up over a million views after it was shared on Twitter by an appreciative fan with the caption: “This is the first band I will be RUNNING to see once I get my second shot.” She’s not wrong! I will be lining up to buy a ticket too. Check out their incredibly heavy and totally excellent performance of “Racist Sexist Boy” below.