Little Wings, the longstanding freak-folk project of Kyle Field, is undergoing something of a renaissance. When it comes to his earlier work with K Records, some of those initial albums from the early 2000s never got vinyl releases or made their way to streaming services. After his debut album, Wonderue got the reissue treatment back in 2019, more records from what was dubbed the “Wonder Trilogy” are rising back to the surface for fans to rediscover. Whether you were taken in by the band’s excellent latest album, People, 2015’s outstanding Explains, or have been following along for the past two decades (there’s plenty more intermittent material on Bandcamp, for instance), this limited 500 reissue of Little Wings’ second album is something to scoop up.

This particular record was initially released on K Records in 2000 and is being released on vinyl for the first time by the LA-based label Group Tightener. As the follow-up to Wonderue, Discover Worlds Of Wonder produced songs like “Sand Canyon” and “The Shredder” which became fan favorites. The label’s notes on the reissue point out that the album was recorded in Portland, Oregon on a 16 track analog at Adam Selzer’s now-defunct but still iconic Type Foundry Studio. This particular album has hit Spotify via a 2015 digital reissue by Digisquad, so you can listen to it there first if you’d like. Then pick up a copy of the vinyl, because $25.99 is a steal. Get a copy here. If you haven’t heard Field’s music before, I suggest starting with “Light Brang,” above.

Get the record here via Group Tightener.