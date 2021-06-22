Lucy Dacus is just days away from the release of her anticipated third studio album Home Video. So far, Dacus has previewed the LP with vulnerable tracks like “VBS, “Hot & Heavy,” and “Thumbs.” Now offering another taste of her ballad-like songwriting, Dacus brings her recent single “Brando” to an Old Hollywood-inspired performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The black-and-white set was filmed at the Theatre Gym at the Virginia Repertory Theatre. It opens with the singer elegantly detailing a young friendship with someone whose entire personality consisted of their knowledge of classic cinema. Halfway through the song, two dancers/choreographers, named Egbert Vongmalaithong and Christina Leoni-Osion, waltz through a doorway as the performance suddenly becomes colorized. Dacus finishes off the set as the two dancers move to the music behind her.

While it seems as though her Home Video album’s singles explore the ups-and-downs of her early life growing up in Richmond, Virgina, Dacus previously said that she didn’t have a clear goal in mind while writing the LP. “I don’t necessarily think that I’m supposed to understand the songs just because I made them,” she noted. “I feel like there’s this person who has been in me my whole life and I’m doing my best to represent them.”

Watch Dacus perform “Brando” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! above.

Home Video is out 6/25 via Matador. Pre-order it here.