This summer, Madrid’s Mad Cool Festival was slated to celebrate its fifth anniversary. Not only did the festival confirm big-name artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Phoebe Bridgers, but Mad Cool offered a “festival experience flight,” which allowed passengers a luxury way to arrive at the festival grounds in style. However, Mad Cool’s plans were foiled when the coronavirus pandemic hit. Now, Mad Cool is looking forward to next summer by unveiling its first handful of artists booked for 2021.

Next year’s Mad Cool event is scheduled to take place from July 7 to 10 in Madrid and mark the festival’s five-year anniversary. So far, confirmed artists include The Killers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Waxahatchee, Deftones, Major Lazer, Angel Olsen, Parcels, Cherry Glazerr, Yungblud, and many others.

This first wave of announcements marks 94 bands out of the 132 that will be part of the Mad Cool 2021 lineup. Festival organizers also teased that many artists who were confirmed for 2020’s event, other than Taylor Swift, will appear on stage next summer.

Check out Mad Cool’s first lineup announcement above.

Mad Cool tickets are available now starting at $85 for single-day passes. Get them here.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.