Like many festivals, Madrid’s Mad Cool took a couple years off, as its 2020 and 2021 editions were a no-go. Now, though, organizers are preparing for 2022, when they’ll host the next Mad Cool between July 6 and 9. Ahead of then, they’ve shared the stacked lineup.

It’s a big one for rock fans: Headlining the four-day festival are Metallica, Twenty One Pilots, Placebo, Imagine Dragons, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More, Kings Of Leon, and Pixies. Additionally, more headliners are set to be announced. Elsewhere on the poster as it stands now are Carly Rae Jepsen, Wolf Alice, Deftones, St. Vincent, Foals, Sigrid, Tove Lo, Beabadoobee, Cherry Glazerr, Alt-J, The War On Drugs, Mø, Phoebe Bridgers, Black Pumas, Shura, Royal Blood, Zara Larsson, Editors, Leon Bridges, Sylvan Esso, Princess Nokia, Gang Of Youths, Marika Hackman, and Bartees Strange.

Una edición histórica merece brillar con un cartel a su altura. Os lo debemos. Y esto es solo el principio… Muy pronto 3 nuevos headliners y más bandas ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Consigue tus entradas en https://t.co/kYvdqfdF46#MadCool2022 #ShineAgain✨ pic.twitter.com/kT9bzsnmGA — Mad Cool Festival (@madcoolfestival) June 16, 2021

Tickets for the 2020 and 2021 festivals are valid for the 2022 festival, for which tickets are currently on sale.

A lot of the 2022 lineup is made up of artists who were set to perform in 2021. Some notable ones who aren’t on the new poster, though, include Cardi B, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Anderson .Paak.

