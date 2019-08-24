Maggie Rogers Screamed After Seeing Her Song On Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist

Getty Image

Barack Obama has graced the nation with another iteration of his curated playlists. Each year, the former president collects and publishes a playlist of the music he’s been listening to. The latest playlist featured “some new, some old, some fast, some slow” tracks from Lizzo, Lil Nas X, DJ Khaled, Mac Miller, and A Tribe Called Quest. To her surprise, Rogers also made the list:Obama had “Burning,” off her most recent album Heard It In A Past Life, as the fourth track on the summer playlist.

Elated, Rogers took to Instagram to share her excitement, with a photo of herself screeching with happiness. “Interrupting my vacation social media celibacy for this important Barack Obama message,” the singer wrote.

Others who made the list shared similar excitement about Obama listening to their music. Lizzo tweeted about the playlist. “We’re friends now,” she wrote about the United States’ 44th president.

I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!! WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019

Rogers recently announced she was taking a break from social media in order to enjoy her first vacation in three years. The singer said she has been touring pretty much nonstop since graduating college three years prior, and she wound up taking Megan Thee Stallion’s catchphrase “hot girl summer” and morphed it into “self-care summer.”