Maggie Rogers Announces A Collection Of Remastered Archival Recordings

Maggie Rogers’ debut major label album, Heard It In A Past Life, dropped in early 2019, but she was making music for years before that. Now Rogers is looking back on that early period with her newly announced release, Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011 — 2016. To make the announcement, Rogers shared a three-minute video in which she introduces the project.

Rogers says of the collection:

“So much of this record is about the process. It’s about honoring the time it takes to come to a full form… I wanted to give you the chance to hear me grow and hear me make mistakes, hear me change — because all of those pieces are really beautiful parts of my present, and I don’t feel complete without them in the world.”

She also said in a recent Atmos story, “I’ve known for a long time that this is something I had to do before I put out another record, because there’s a part of me that’s so deeply missing from the story right now: the 10 years of work that have led up to this moment. I have a whole body of work that I don’t want to leave behind. This record feels like honoring that work, putting the pieces of the story back together, finding my way from bisected to whole. Now, I’ve finally been given the space to let ideas develop and let myself develop. And as I’ve been working on a new record, I see the pieces all coming together and coming full circle.”

Find the Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011 — 2016 art and tracklist below.

1. “Celadon & Gold”

2. “Together”

3. “Steady Now”

4. “One More Afternoon”

5. “Blood Ballet”

6. “Resonant Body”

7. “Symmetry”

8. “Little Joys”

9. “On The Page”

10. “James”

11. “(Does It Feel Slow?)”

12. “New Song”

13. “Anybody”

14. “Kids Like Us”

15. “Wolves”

16. “Satellite”

Notes From The Archive: Recordings 2011 — 2016 is out 12/18 via Debay Sounds via Caroline. Pre-order it here.