The last we heard from Swedish punk band Makthaverskan, they had been gaining the attention of US indie fans with their 2017 LP, III. Now returning with a new, atmospheric single, Makthaverskan officially announce their next studio album.

Makthaverskan’s Joy Division-leaning “This Time” single kicks off the Gothenburg band’s new era of music. It’s the first preview of their fourth LP För Allting, which was recorded just a month before lockdown in 2020.

In a statement about the new album, Makthaverskan said they aim to take their sound in a “new direction” on the upcoming project:

“When we started the songwriting process for this album, I think we all were pretty determined to take the music in a new direction. Not necessarily that we would sound ‘different,’ but to work on the songs using somewhat different methods than before. For our previous albums we have written the songs in our rehearsal space and pretty much recorded them the way they were. For this album we intended the songs to be finalized in the studio in a different and left some more room to work with.”

Listen to “This Time” above and find Makthaverskan’s För Allting album cover and tracklist below.

1. “-”

2. “This Time”

3. “Tomorrow”

4. “Lova”

5. “All I’ve Ever Wanted To Say”

6. “Ten Days”

7. “-”

8. “Closer”

9. “Caress”

10. “These Walls”

11. “För Allting”

12. “Maktologen”

För Allting is out 11/12 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.