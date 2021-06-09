DC Comics has a hit on its hands with the “Death Metal” crossover storyline, and it has prompted another sort of crossover: A soundtrack, for which they’ve gotten a handful of great artists to participate. Denzel Curry shared his contribution, “Bad Luck,” last week, and now it’s Manchester Orchestra’s turn.

Today, they’ve released “Never Ending,” a gigantic-sounding rocker with post-rock-like dynamics. The band’s Andy Hull says of the song, “When [executive producer Tyler Bates] reached out about wanting to include us in the soundtrack for this epic comic, this song immediately came to mind. We spent some time with him adding flourishes to the original version and we were really thrilled with how well it turned out.”

Hull, by the way, also voiced Lex Luthor in “Sonic Metalverse,” an animated showcase for the Death Metal series.

Aside from the aforementioned artists, the Death Metal album will also feature contributions from Mastodon, Deftones’ Chino Moreno, Rise Against, Idles, Soccer Mommy, and others.

Manchester Orchestra’s latest album, The Million Masks Of God, was released back in April. Hull told Uproxx of it, “We knew we really wanted from the beginning for it to be all connected in a similar way as [2017’s A Black Mile To The Surface], but more thought out, and allowing the songs to fold in on each other. And having repeated melodies and phrases that, at the end of the second song, is the same melody and lyrical nod to the fifth song. That happens all over the record. Throwing out the rule book that we had made for ourselves about even what a song can be. It’s been a really difficult record to pick a single and pick songs to play for people, because I do feel like it’s best served as a whole thing. The album’s the song.”

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is out 6/18 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.