The newest HBO series is Mare Of Easttown, which debuted last night. Kate Winslet stars in the crime drama as the titular Mare Sheehan while Angourie Rice plays Siobhan Sheehan, a musician. She performs during the show, and it turns out the songs she and her fictional band will be playing in the series are by Mannequin Pussy.

Ahead of the debut episode yesterday, the band tweeted, “you will never believe which cult fave bands’ songs are used as the songs for the fictional band in a highly anticipated HBO show that airs tonight starring Kate Winslet lol could I make this more confusing.” They then added, “We can finally tell you that over a YEAR ago this HBO show got in touch b/c they wanted to use MP songs as the songs for the band in the TV show! I was on tour in Europe at the time & couldn’t coach so [Japanese Breakfast] went in & taught them how to be a band! Worlds collide.”

The group clarified, “Ok does this one make more sense? The actors went in and re-recorded the songs and the actor Angourie Rice recorded her own vocals to the MP songs with @willyipmusic!! Huge shoutout to Mare or Easttown for working so closely with Philly talent for a show that’s based in delco. I have no idea which episodes so you’ll probably just have to watch the whole thing.”

They also revealed that included in the show will be the songs “Who You Are,” “In Love Again,” and “Control.” Japanese Breakfast also responded to the tweets, “So proud of you and grateful to be a part of this.”

Check out a trailer for Mare Of Easttown below.