Maple Glider Wants To Hold Onto A ‘Good Thing’ In Her Reflective Video

Melbourne-based artist Maple Glider, moniker of Tori Zietsch, is ready to share her music with the world. With a new label contract with Partisan Records under her belt, Maple Glider releases the single “Good Thing” this week, her first new track of the year.

“Good Thing” is a tender ballad which showcases Zietsch’s knack for reflective songwriting. Leaning on her powerful vocals, reminiscent of Weyes Blood’s towering lyrical delivery, Maple Glider underscores her lyrics with nostalgia-inducing instrumentation. The single’s accompanying video, directed by Bridgette Winten, leans on the wistful nature of the single. It’s shot on film and offers a snapshot into various intimate moments of Maple Glider’s life, from taking a stroll in the park to soaking up the the golden hour light her sun-filled living room.

Speaking about the single in a statement, Zietsch said, “I wrote this song out of a place of defeat. I was really heartbroken at this point, and very confused. I like the feeling of my independence and I think I was afraid of putting energy into the wrong people. Sometimes we make decisions out of fear and sometimes it’s because we know that it is the best decision to make. Those lines can get very blurry.”

Watch Maple Glider’s “Good Thing” video above.