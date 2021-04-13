Melbourne artist Maple Glider (real name Tori Zietsch) recently inked a deal with Partisan Records and dropped her first single for the label, “Good Thing.” Now she has returned with a full-blown album announcement: To Enjoy Is The Only Thing is set for release on June 25. Today also brings a new song, “Swimming.”

In a YouTube comment, Zietsch described the tune as a “rubbish attempt at a love song.” She also says of the song:

“This was meant to be a love song, but by the time I finished it, it kind of predetermined a break-up. I’d been experiencing some of the most beautiful places I’d ever been in, and falling out of love was very confusing. I was trying to force myself to be happy and in love, but I was far from home, and really lonely. It made sense to record the song after the break-up. I kind of felt like I was able to handle the sincerity of it then.”

She also says of the album overall, “This is what the album looks like to me: walking past tinsel covered trees in mid-September, swimming along the Calanques in the south of France, car-bonnet frost, darkness at 4 pm, lightness until 10 pm, a muted feeling, the perpetual grey fog that swallows the Silver Coast, the colour red, this ugly green dress, red wine, red blood, red lips, red is the colour of the cardinal’s robe, Switzerland, my mother’s diaries, a coroner’s report, the sun on my face, the end of love…”

Watch the “Swimming” video above. Below, find the To Enjoy Is The Only Thing art and tracklist.

1. “As Tradition”

2. “Swimming”

3. “View From This Side”

4. “Friend”

5. “Be Mean, It’s Kinder Than Crying”

6. “Good Thing”

7. “Baby Tiger”

8. “Performer”

9. “Mama It’s Christmas”

To Enjoy Is The Only Thing is out 6/25 via Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.