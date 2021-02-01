For years, Westwood actor Evan Rachel Wood has been vocal about the horrific domestic violence she faced without ever directly naming her abuser. Wood even bravely testified about the abuse in front of California lawmakers in 2018, which resulted in legislation that expands the rights of domestic abuse survivors. On Monday, Wood came forward to name her abuser as Marilyn Manson. Following the allegations, Manson has been officially dropped by his record label.

Manson is on the heels of an album release last September. But after Wood and four other women came forward and named him as their abuser, Loma Vista Records has decided to cease working with Manson on his current album and any future projects. Loma Vista shared a statement about their decision to drop Manson on social media, saying it’s “effective immediately:”

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately. Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

Wood’s allegations against Manson were made clear in a social media post Monday. After touching on some of her horrific experiences, Wood said she was coming forward to “expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives.”

