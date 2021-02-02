Evan Rachel Wood spoke out against her ex Marilyn Manson in a statement Monday, detailing how he “horrifically” abused and groomed her throughout their relationship. Following the release of her statement, at least four other women came forward and shared their own accounts of abuse. Manson’s record label, Loma Vista Records, dropped him from their roster following the allegations. Now the singer has shared an official statement in response.

In the statment, Manson made a sweeping denial, claiming they are “horrible distortions of reality.” He continued:

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality … My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Wood has been vocal about her experiences with domestic violence and sexual assault in the past, and she detailed a few of her disturbing experiences with Manson in a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone. In 2018, Wood went into detail about some of her accusations in a testimony in front of California lawmakers. Her harrowing story helped successfully pass legislation that gives rights to victims of domestic abuse and violence.