Mark Hoppus is in the midst of cancer treatment, and he recently shared that things are going well. Now he’s feeling vital enough to get back to playing music, which he did during a recent Twitch stream. In fact, this was the first time he played bass since he received his diagnosis.

Before playing along to Blink-182’s 2005 song “Not Now,” Hoppus said, “Not only is this the first time that I’ve tried to play these songs in well over a year, this is the first time that I’ve felt well enough to play my bass since I was diagnosed. So… this is the first time I’ve picked up my bass in a few months, even.”

In a recent statement, Hoppus described where he’s at with his treatment, writing, “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news. I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer. Just gonna keep fighting…”

Check out Hoppus performing “Not Now” above.

