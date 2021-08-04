Shortly after Mark Hoppus revealed his cancer diagnosis, former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge shared a message of support. Now, the two have reunited on Hoppus’ Apple Music 1 show After School Radio for a conversation. During their chat, the two spoke about the time DeLonge approached M. Night Shyamalan about directing a Blink-182 video, an idea the director seemed to have taken seriously.

DeLonge said (as Billboard notes):

“Within half an hour, we’re all sitting together and he’s coming up with ideas for a Blink video, and I mean, he did come up with a whole treatment and everything. It was going to cost, whatever it was, $20 million, but I mean, just on your gumption or I don’t know, no f*cks to give, just walk up to somebody and say, ‘Hey, I want you to direct a Blink video.’ I think when he found out what music video budgets really were, he was like, ‘This is so beneath me.’ No, he didn’t say that, but of course, he was like, ‘I’m not going to do this, this is a nightmare.'”

They also reminisced about how they bonded over phallic humor. DeLonge said with a laugh, “We appreciate d*ck jokes in a way that no one else does. It boils down to only that, there is nothing else. It’s that, in my opinion.” Hoppus added. “I think so, because the first time that we met, I think it was d*ck jokes from the beginning in your garage.”

Find the full After School Radio episode here.

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.