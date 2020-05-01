The 1975’s new album Notes On A Conditional Form comes out towards the end of this month, but Matty Healy is already looking ahead: In a new interview, the frontperson described what he thinks the band’s fifth album will be like.

He said of the Notes On A Conditional Form follow-up:

“This isn’t necessarily the last record, I don’t think it is the last record, but it’s the end of this era, whatever’s next will be very different and it will be a different time. I bet you we will just do a new record and I bet you it’s dope. I think it’s going to be quite violent. […] Even though NOACF is really sprawling, the later statements are ones like ‘People.’ We’re still in a place of agitation and anxiety, we’re voyeurs of violence on a geopolitical level and we’re a band, so we feel a duty to talk about that. And now we’re in a pandemic, so if you don’t make a record, what the f*ck are you doing?”

Healy also hinted at some upcoming collaborations, but didn’t give too much away: “There’s a couple of people I’m working with remotely, but it’s difficult to talk about because I don’t know if it will happen. If it does then it could be exciting, everybody’s looking to collaborate at the moment.”

He also summarized Notes On A Conditional Form, saying of the album, “I hope people like it, but the most important thing to me is that I’m really proud of it and I stand by it. This record is very different to all our other records, it’s very meandering, very long, but not in a boring way. It’s quite succinct, but it still manages to be very all over the place.”

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 5/22 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.