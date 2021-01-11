The 1975 released Notes On A Conditional Form last year, and it looks like the band, or perhaps just Matty Healy, has some new music on the way with some noted collaborators.

Yesterday, Healy took to his personal Instagram account to share some photos of his home and noted, “Lockdown in the bunker. Keeping sane by cleaning and taking pictures currently. Very excited about new music in the coming months with some brilliant artists (thank you to them!) – new playlist tomorrow, for sanity reasons.” One fan shared a brief wishlist of who they hoped Healy had worked with, and they actually got a response.

The follower commented, “Please tell me you’re collabing with [Beabadoobee] or charli xcx!!!!” Healy responded, “BOTH.”

A collaboration between Healy and Beadaboobee isn’t be the biggest surprise, considering that Beabadoobee’s 2020 album Fake It Flowers was released on Healy’s label Dirty Hit. Meanwhile, Healy hasn’t worked with Charli yet, but given how many new people Charli has worked with over the past couple years, it’s not a shock to see her and Healy link up. These collaborations may end up appearing on the solo project Healy’s mother said he is working on.

Charli XCX is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.