Phoebe Bridgers is in the middle of a tour behind her excellent 2020 record, Punisher, and played a set of hometown shows in Los Angeles this weekend. If the traffic on Los Feliz Boulevard didn’t alert you that Bridgers was the headliner at the Greek Theater on Thursday and Friday night, then a cryptic tweet from Phoebe herself might’ve been a better clue: “Come early tonight. Trust me,” she wrote, following that up with a tweet of her collaboration with The 1975, “Jesus 2005 God Bless America.”

come early tonight. trust me. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) October 22, 2021

It seemed pretty clear from those hints that Matty Healy of The 1975 would be showing up as a surprise opener at her second LA show to perform their collaboration, and that’s exactly how things went down last night. Healy also performed a new song called “New York,” 2018’s “Be My Mistake,” and “Sex,” which he introduced as “an emo classic.” If you were lucky enough to be there, thanks for shooting clips so the rest of us could watch the video back! If you weren’t there, the boat I’m in, check out the video of their first live rendition of the tune up top. There’s a few more social clips down below, too. The song is taken from The 1975’s own 2020 album, Notes On A Conditional Form, and probably would’ve been a frequent staple in the setlist if Phoebe and the band had been able to embark on their original tour together. Ah well, at least we got this performance now.

Matty Healy is playing some “new songs,” this one he introduced as “New York.” pic.twitter.com/3C1UEFRQJ8 — Rock Cellar Magazine (@RockCellarMag) October 23, 2021