Maya Hawke‘s breakout role as an actor came when she was cast in the third season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things. But Hawke also decided to expand her creative talents to the world of music. Last August, Hawke shared a handful of singles. Now, the singer has returned with a video and release date for her debut record, Blush, which is set to drop on June 19.

Directed by Amanda Kramer, the video is an angelic visual of the singer. Hawke sports a shimmering cowboy hat as she slowly moves among the stars. In a statement, Hawke described how she arrived at an opportunity to record a record: “This album happened accidentally,” Hawke said. “From my point of view, Blush is a collection of secret messages, hidden communications with the people in my life.”

Sharing the album announcement to her Instagram page, Hawke said a portion of her merch proceeds will go to the New York City food bank. “I hope you are safe and healthy and with plenty of food and toilet paper (but not too much) …with close loved ones but social distancing yourself from others,” she wrote. “The first single and video, BY MYSELF from my upcoming album BLUSH is out now wherever music is streamed. I hope it can serve as a bit of company in these solitary times.”

Watch “By Myself” above, and find the Blush tracklist below.

1. “Coverage”

2. “By Myself”

3. “A River Like You”

4. “Menace”

5. “Hold The Sun”

6. “Bringing Me Down”

7. “Cricket”

8. “Stay Open”

9. “Catch Me”

10. “Rose And Thorn”

11. “To Love A Boy”

12. “Goodbye Rocket Ship”

Blush is out 06/19 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.