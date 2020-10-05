Mick Fleetwood Has Recreated The Viral Cranberry Juice TikTok Video

The internet doesn’t always make sense, but that’s what makes it fun. Recently, Nathan Apodaca, better known as @420doggface208 on TikTok, posted a selfie video recently of himself skateboarding on the street, drinking cranberry juice and lip-syncing along to Fleetwood Mac’s 1997 classic “Dreams.” The clip went viral: It has over 20 million views as of press time and caused streams of “Dreams” to nearly double and sales to triple.

The band caught wind of the video, sharing it in late September and tweeting, “We love this!” Mick Fleetwood liked it so much, in fact, that he decided to bring things full circle by recreating the viral clip. The 73-year-old rocker joined TikTok over the weekend and went full @420doggface208, riding along a paved path, taking swigs out of a bottle of Ocean Spray cran-raspberry juice, and singing along with his band’s classic track.

He captioned his post, “@420doggface208 had it right. Dreams and Cranberry just hits different.” Apodaca later re-shared Fleetwood’s post and wrote, “What a day,” along with hashtags like “cloud9,” “king,” “legend,” and “happyhippie.” Apodaca’s reshared video also included screenshots of an exchange between him and Fleetwood in the comments of the rocker’s post. Apodaca commented, “YoOoOoOoo so dope an blessed stay Steady Vibin homie,” to which Fleetwood responded, “Maybe when all this is Covid business is over we create one together !!”

Watch the original video and Fleetwood’s remake above.