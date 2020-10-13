Indie

Hayley Williams, Miley Cyrus, And More Celebrated Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Memory In A Virtual Concert

This week, many members of the music community came together to remember the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Organized by the non-profit Demand Justice, the Honor Her Wish concert called on musicians like Hayley Williams, Miley Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, and more to come together and pay homage to the trailblazing justice.

Kicking off the Honor Her Wish concert, Miley Cyrus offered a heartfelt tribute to Ginsburg, detailing just a few of her major achievements:

“A few weeks ago, we lost an America hero, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer teaching us that we cannot stop fighting for justice and equality. Justice Ginsburg grew up during a time when women couldn’t sign her own mortgage and could be fired for being pregnant, yet the courts did not see or acknowledge gender discrimination. But Ruth saw it. And with time, as a young lawyer arguing before the Supreme Court, who went on to help start the Women’s Rights Project at the ACLU, she made others see it too. She was appointed to the federal bench and ultimately, to the Supreme court. With her brilliant dissents, which earned her the name The Great Dissenter, she helped us all understand how the law could better protect us and expand opportunities for everyone. From voting rights to LGBTQ rights, to fair pay for women, Justice Ginsburg fought hard to make our country a fairer and more equal place.”

For the performances, Williams tapped a handful of contributors to share a rendition of her Petals For Armor track “Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris.” Bridgers also appeared on the livestream, opting to share a serene performance of her Punisher track “Graceland Too.”

Watch Williams and Bridgers perform for the Honor Her Wish concert above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

