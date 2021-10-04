It’s been about three years since Mitski released her latest album, 2018’s Be The Cowboy. This represents the longest between-albums gap of her career so far, so fans are hungry for new Mitski. Fortunately, Mitski revealed that she’s dropping some fresh material soon, although we don’t know much about it yet.

She’s releasing a song tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET, and while there’s a YouTube premiere link live now, it doesn’t reveal the name of the song, as it’s simply titled, “New Song Tomorrow – 10AM ET.”

In the promo image of the song, a person seen from the back (presumably Mitski) is wearing a cowboy hat, perhaps indicating the material is somehow related to her 2018 album Be The Cowboy. Or, perhaps she’s teasing a country influence in her new material, like she had on her This Is Where We Fall song “The Baddy Man” from earlier this year. It’s also possible that neither of those speculative guesses are the case at all. Whatever the case may be, fans are excited, as Mitski became a trending topic on Twitter following the announcement.

Fans haven’t been totally starved for new Mitski content, though. As aforementioned, she recorded the soundtrack for This Is Where We Fall, a graphic novel.