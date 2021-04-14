Morgan Wallen’s 2021 was off to a fire start. He began the year with the release of his sophomore full-length effort, Dangerous: The Double Album, a project that would tally the biggest debut streaming week for a country album and spend its first ten weeks atop the album charts, the first album in history to ever accomplish this. Despite the achievements, a huge stain in the midst of this run would arrive when TMZ released a video of the singer using a racial slur with friends outside his home. Wallen would eventually apologize for the incident, but since then he’s laid low and avoided the public eye. He returned on Tuesday night with an update for fans about his future plans.

“I’ve found this time away to be very valuable to me in many ways, but I feel like I need a little more of it, and therefore will not be performing tour dates this summer,” he said in a lengthy handwritten note he posted on Twitter. “It means I won’t be playing festivals or the Luke Bryan tour dates. But it’s important to me personally, if you can, still go to these shows — support country music. Country music is back & that’s a beautiful damn thing.” Concluding the letter, he added, “My story is far from over & getting back out to see y’all is all I can think about. So just know you’ll be seeing me sooner than later.”

You can read the full letter from Wallen in the post above.