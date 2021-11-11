This year’s Country Music Awards took place Wednesday evening, which saw the biggest names in country music taking the stage to perform their hits. But one name in particular was missing from the ceremony: Morgan Wallen. Though the mullet-sporting singer’s recent album Dangerous was up for Album Of The Year last night, he was banned from attending the event altogether after this year’s scandal that caught him using a racial slur on camera. Wallen ended up losing the award and he took to social media to react to the whole ordeal shortly thereafter.

Wallen’s Dangerous album was up for an Album Of The Year award alongside Carly Pearce’s 29, Chris Stapleton’s Starting Over, Brothers Osbourne’s Skeletons, and Eric Church’s Heart. Each of the artists nominated for the award performed their music at some point during the night, except, of course, for Wallen. Chris Stapleton ended up taking home the Album Of The Year award over Wallen, but the singer still had words of gratitude.

Wallen shared his reaction to the loss on Twitter, showing love to his fans and his faith. “I wake up every morning and thank the Lord for my blessings. Tomorrow morning will be no different. I love y’all,” he wrote.

Though many of Wallen’s fans continued to support the singer after the viral video of him using racist language, many of his cohorts in country music called out his actions. Singer Maren Morris disavowed his actions while Jason Isbell called his behavior “disgusting and horrifying.”