Over the past few months, Morgan Wallen has been written off by a lot of people after he was filmed using a racial slur. That includes his record label — which suspended his contract — and his peers in country music. A group of people that does not seem to include, however, are his fans. He probably lost some, but not enough to have a major commercial impact: His album, Dangerous: The Double Album, has thrived on the Billboard 200 chart, and on the latest one, it is at No. 1 for the tenth straight week and is only the third album to ever spend its first ten weeks on top.

Some other folks who seem to have Morgan’s back are the organizers of Kicker Country Stampede, a country music festival that will host its 25th-anniversary edition this year from June 24 to 26 Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas: They have announced that Wallen will be headlining this year’s event, which is sponsored by Bud Light. As Consequence Of Sound notes, the fest (which has a yearly average attendance of about 160,000 people) is Wallen’s first confirmed live performance since the controversial video surfaced.

Last month, a Tennessee radio station reintroduced Wallen’s music to their on-air programming after a survey of their listeners found that an overwhelming majority of them wanted the station to play Wallen.