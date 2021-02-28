Morgan Wallen continues to set records with his sophomore album, Dangerous: The Double Album. After it topped the charts last week, it became the first country album to spend its first six weeks at No. 1 since Garth Brooks’ The Chase in 1992. This week, Wallen once again finds himself at the top of the Billboard 200 — its seventh in a row.

The album’s continued reign set a new Billboard record, making it the first country album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1. Dangerous posted a total of 89,000 units sold for the chart dated March 2. This number is comprised of 80,000 streaming equivalent album units and 7,000 pure album sales.

In addition to that record, Dangerous also joins a list of just seven other country albums that have spent seven or more total weeks atop the album charts. Brooks’ Ropin’ The Wind has spent the most weeks at No. 1 with 18. Next up, Wallen could tie Eagles’ Hotel California and Brooks’ The Hits number of eight total weeks atop the chart if Dangerous comes in at No. 1 again next week.

Elsewhere on the chart, Ariana Grande’s Positions jumped seven spots to claim the No. 2 position while BTS’ Be went from No. 74 to No. 7, both as a result of deluxe reissues.