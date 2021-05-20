This February, country singer Morgan Wallen was caught on camera using a racial slur. Following the incident, Wallen was dropped by his label and reprimanded by fans and fellow country singers alike. Wallen has since apologized and promised to “do better,” and has slowly begun to discuss his upcoming tour plans. The singer recently got on stage and performed for the first time since being caught using the racial slur, and it’s no surprise that it was at Kid Rock’s Nashville bar.

Wallen was captured on video performing music at Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk and Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville Wednesday night. He got on stage to what looks like a packed crowd. “This is my first time singing in public in a long time,” he said. “So, I’m going to need y’all to sing loud with me, alright?” Per a report from TMZ, the country singer delivered some of his hits including “Wasted On You” and “Whiskey Glasses.”

This isn’t the first time Kid Rock’s establishment has made headlines. In June of 2020 when cities began closing bars and restaurants to protect against the spread of COVID-19, Kid Rock’s bar went against the restrictions. They continued to serve patrons at their bar, a direct violation of the city’s public health ordinance. As a result, the city issued a handful of citations and also revoked their beer permit for five days. Later that month, Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk bar joined several nearby establishments in suing the city of Nashville for closing restaurants in order to protect against the rapid spread of COVID.