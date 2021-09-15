Mxmtoon Finds Her Light In The Electric ‘In The Darkness’ Video

After keeping busy in lockdown with popular podcast and her EPs Dawn, Dusk, and the recently released effort True Colors, 21-year-old songwriter Mxmtoon is back with yet another project. The singer now shares a video to “In The Darkness,” the latest single off her True Colors EP.

“In The Darkness” was originally written for the upcoming video game Life Is Strange: True Colors, which is a narrative adventure game following main character Chen. In her video, Mxmtoon draws inspiration from the game and embarks on a journey to find her own light.

Speaking about the visual’s process in a statement, Mxmtoon reflected on living life through a screen:

“Making this music video was so much fun, and working with Mika and his team was also a pleasure. The ‘In The Darkness’ video is very much meant to highlight the emotional energy of the game it was written for, Life Is Strange: True Colors. Incorporating game footage with the background panels in the video really lent itself to trying to create an immersive experience of both live performance and electronic graphics. In the times we’re in right now, sometimes our most wondrous experiences happen through a screen, and the lines between real life experience and online ones are becoming increasingly blurred. My hope with this music video is to show how fantastical video games, computer generated graphics, and more can be their own visually stimulating adventure that’s fun for viewers and people to spectate. Also it meant I got to play around with a lot of fun light panels.”

Watch Mxmtoon’s “In The Darkness” video above.

True Colors is out now via AWAL. Get it here.