My Chemical Romance Are Going On Their First North American Tour In Over Nine Years

My Chemical Romance broke up years ago, and yet, now is an awesome time to be a fan of the band. In October, they announced their first reunion concert since disbanding, and they have added more shows to their docket since then. Those date have been mostly overseas, but now the group is ready to tour North America, as they just announced a fair amount of shows in the US and Canada for later this year.
Gerard Way and company will kick off their new run of dates in Detroit in early September, and the band will stay on the road until mid-October, performing in Chicago (at Riot Fest), Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, and Atlanta along the way. The band made the announcement with a 13-minute video titled “A summoning…,” in which the protagonist sets out on a journey and finds himself at a concert venue.
Watch the video above, and find My Chemical Romance’s upcoming tour dates below.
09/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/11 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown – Piedmont Park
09/22 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/26 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
09/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/02 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/04 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/10 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock
10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena