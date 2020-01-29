My Chemical Romance Are Going On Their First North American Tour In Over Nine Years

My Chemical Romance broke up years ago, and yet, now is an awesome time to be a fan of the band. In October, they announced their first reunion concert since disbanding, and they have added more shows to their docket since then. Those date have been mostly overseas, but now the group is ready to tour North America, as they just announced a fair amount of shows in the US and Canada for later this year.

Gerard Way and company will kick off their new run of dates in Detroit in early September, and the band will stay on the road until mid-October, performing in Chicago (at Riot Fest), Toronto, Boston, Brooklyn, and Atlanta along the way. The band made the announcement with a 13-minute video titled “A summoning…,” in which the protagonist sets out on a journey and finds himself at a concert venue.

Watch the video above, and find My Chemical Romance’s upcoming tour dates below.

09/09 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/11 — St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

09/12 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/15 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/20 — Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown – Piedmont Park

09/22 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/26 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

09/29 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/02 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/04 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/06 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/10 — Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena