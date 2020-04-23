After launching an unprecedented comeback, My Chemical Romance was, just like the rest of the music industry, forced to delay all touring plans for this year. Still, the band’s vocalist Gerard Way is doing what he can to keep fans entertained. The singer previously shared four unreleased demos to SoundCloud while detailing their inspiration on social media. Now, Way returns with two more unreleased demos, “PS Earth” and “Crate Amp_01.”
Announcing the demos on social media, Way wrote detailed descriptions of each track. Starting with “PS Earth,” Way wrote that although he likes the song, he’s not sure if he’s going to finish it: “This one was recorded at the tail end of the Hesitant Alien demo sessions, just Doug and I. I liked it well enough at the time, felt kind of 90’s, didn’t end up putting any vocals on it though. I like the bridge a lot. Looking back at the whole thing, I like it, but not sure if I’m going to finish it.”
For his “Crate Amp_01” demo, Way said that the demo’s noisy sound can be attributed from the vintage amps he was playing around with at the time:
“I think we can get it to sound even more messed up. At one point, I think in a later track, Doug tried to do this thing where he put a glass bottle over one of the mics, to make it sound more messed up and kind of underwater. Oh and when I bought this amp, I also bought an old Peavy, which is another kind of amp that is cheap and you saw a lot of metal bands using in the 80’s. That one sounds pretty messed up too, and I think it also has built in distortion. The amps sound pretty different from each other though.”
Listen to “Crate Amp_01” and “PS Earth” below.
