In 2010, My Chemical Romance released their fourth album, Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys. That would be their final record before breaking up in 2013. Now, though, there is terrific news for MCR fans: The band has announced a reunion concert, which will take place on December 20 at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall. Tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow (September 1) at noon PT, and will be available here.

Like Phantoms Forever…

Tickets on Sale Friday 11/1/19 at 12:00 PM Pacifichttps://t.co/2YL9zhCflN pic.twitter.com/X4BMzRUBqT — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) October 31, 2019

For fans of the band who have been paying attention over the past few months, the group’s reunion isn’t entirely unprecedented. This summer, Joe Jonas said in an interview, “I’ve got some dirt: My Chemical Romance apparently were rehearsing next to us in New York recently, which… I thought they broke up, so I don’t know.”

At the time of the band’s break-up, the band wrote on their website, “Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing. We’ve gotten to go places we never knew we would. We’ve been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We’ve shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end. Thanks for all of your support, and for being part of the adventure.”

In an interview from earlier this year, Gerard Way spoke about about the band’s break-up, saying that after the success of their 2006 album The Black Parade, “everybody had a f*cking opinion about what MCR should be. So it made it difficult to figure out what direction to take next. You get caught up in this trap of, ‘Is it ever gonna be good enough?’ […] It wasn’t fun to make stuff anymore. I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine.

Since the band’s split, Way has been focusing on other creative endeavors. Most recently, his comic book series The Umbrella Academy was adapted into a Netflix show of the same name.

