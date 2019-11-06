My Chemical Romance Announce More Live Shows To Follow Their Reunion Concert

Six years ago, My Chemical Romance decided to call it quits. Since then, frontperson Gerard Way has kept busy with other endeavors, the most notable of them being The Umbrella Academy, his comic book series that was adapted into a Netflix show of the same name. MCR fans received some fantastic news at the end of October, though, when the band revealed they would be reuniting for a December 20 performance at Los Angeles’ Shrine Expo Hall.

Naturally, this left fans wondering if the group had anything else in store, like perhaps new music, or at the very least, more live shows. It turns out that the Los Angeles show isn’t the only one My Chemical Romance has planned: The group has announced a handful of international tour dates for 2020.

In March, the group will perform three dates in Australia (including two at the Download Festival), as well as a date at Tokyo’s Download Festival.

The band seemed truly surprise that their comeback was as warmly received as it has been. In a post following their reunion announcement, the group wrote, “It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR.”

It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR. Photos by : Steve Pedulla pic.twitter.com/U6q01axUzz — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) November 2, 2019

Find My Chemical Romance’s upcoming tour dates below.

03/20/2020 — Melbourne, Australia @ Download Festival

03/21/2020 — Sydney, Australia @ Download Festival

03/25/2020 — Auckland, Australia @ Western Springs

03/29/2020 — Tokyo, Japan @ Download Festival

My Chemical Romance is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.