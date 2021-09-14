My Morning Jacket Share A Psychedelic Video For ‘Love Love Love’

Back in August, My Morning Jacket announced plans to release their ninth studio album, following last year’s The Waterfall II. The new album is self-titled, drops October 22 via ATO, and features the expansive single, “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” Now, the band has shared another entry from My Morning Jacket: an upbeat, lushly harmonized song simply called “Love Love Love.” There’s also a video, which features vibrant animations and MMJ rocking out as strobing, neon lights flash across the screen.

“‘Love Love Love’ is trying to steer the ship away from everything I’m talking about in ‘Regularly Scheduled Programming’ and speak toward positivity and pure love, finding truth within yourself and in the world around you,” My Morning Jacket leader Jim James said in a release.

“I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long,” James said in a statement last month when the album was announced. “I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

Watch the “Love Love Love” video above.

My Morning Jacket is out 10/22 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.