My Morning Jacket have announced plans to release their ninth studio album, following last year’s The Waterfall II. The new album is self-titled, drops October 22 via ATO, and features an expansive lead single, “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” Check out the music video, directed by Jim James and George Mays, above.

“This song really hits home for me after what we’ve gone through with the pandemic,” James said about “Regularly Scheduled Programming” in a release. “But even before then, it felt like so many of us were trading real life for social media, trading our own stories for the storylines on TV, trading our consciousness for drugs. We need to help each other wake up to real love before it’s too late.”

James continued, “I hope this album brings people a lot of joy and relief, especially since we’ve all been cooped up for so long. I know that feeling you get from driving around blasting music you love, or even lying in bed and crying to the music you love. The fact that we’re able to be a part of people’s lives in that way is so magical to us, and it feels really good that we’re still around to keep doing that.”

Find the My Morning Jacket art and tracklist below.

1. “Regularly Scheduled Programming”

2. “Love Love Love”

3. “In Color”

4. “Least Expected”

5. “Never In The Real World”

6. “The Devil’s In The Details”

7. “Lucky To Be Alive”

8. “Complex”

9. “Out Of Range, Pt. 2”

10. “Penny For Your Thoughts”

11. “I Never Could Get Enough”

My Morning Jacket is out 10/22 via ATO Records. Pre-order it here.