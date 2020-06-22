Houston rockers Narrow Head have been a staple in the Texas DIY scene since they formed in 2013. Now, the five-piece group is the newest signees of Run For Cover Records and they’re getting ready for their indie label debut. Sharing the noisy track “Night Tryst,” Narrow Head herald their sophomore record 12th House Rock.

In discussing the album’s lead single, vocalist Jacob Duarte said he aimed to craft a separate world through music: “I wanted to create a fairly dark world with my words. Kind of like the reality William Burroughs creates in Naked Lunch: a grimy world of drunks and druggies filled with endless nights of unknown substances, pleasures, and regrets. I put my life and experiences into that world and those are the words that came out.”

About the record as a whole, Duarte said Narrow Head penned much of “12th House Rock” in the wee hours of the morning: “A lot of the record was made in the late hours and early morning. Those quiet moments alone when utter silence and my self-medication made it impossible to escape from my own thoughts. It was also from a specific time when I didn’t take care of myself and made bad decisions in all aspects of my life. These songs were a way out, temporarily anyway.”

Listen to “Night Tryst” above and find the 12th House Rock album art and tracklist below.

1. “Yer’ Song”

2. “Ponderosa Sun Club”

3. “Stuttering Stanley”

4. “12th House”

5. “Hard To Swallow”

6. “Crankcase”

7. “Nodding Off”

8. “Night Tryst”

9. “Emmadazey”

10. “Wastrel”

11. “Delano Door”

12. “Bulma”

13. “Evangeline Dream”

12th House Rock is out 8/28 via Run For Cover. Pre-order it here.