For years now, Neil Young has hated that Donald Trump plays his music at rallies and other events. Now, he is taking the situation to a legal level: Today, the Canadian musician shared an unsigned copy of a lawsuit he will file against Trump in the Southern District of New York.

The suit begins, “This complaint is not intended to disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing. However, Plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song’ for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate.”

Specifically citing a June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma where “Keep On Rockin’ In The Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk” were played, the suit says Trump’s campaign does not have a license nor permission to play Young’s music “at any public events.” Furthermore, the suit alleges Trump’s campaign has “willfully ignored” Young’s discontent with Trump using his music and has “willfully proceeded to play [his music] despite its lack of a license and despite its knowledge that a license is required to do so.”

Trump played “Rockin’ In The Free World” at a 2015 event announcing his presidential run, to which Young responded with a letter that explicitly denies Trump permission to use his music. The letter also said, “I do not endorse hate, bigotry, childish name calling, the superficiality of celebrity, or ignorance.”

