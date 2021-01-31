Neil Young is currently in the midst of sharing a number of projects from his large archive collection. Last year, he dropped his Homegrown album, which was made up of material Young recorded between June 1974 and January 1975, as well as a compilation project of records he made between 1972 and 1976. Now, thanks to an announcement he made on his official website, it looks like 2021 will see the arrival of a “lost” album from his archives as well.

The singer revealed that the unearthed album, which is titled Johnny’s Island, will see the light of day at some point in the near future. The project dates back to 1982 and was recorded at Commercial Recorders in Honolulu, Hawaii, with help from the same crew that recorded his 12th album, Trans.

“‘Johnny’s Island’ a complete album now being prepared for release at NYA, includes a majority of unreleased tracks including ‘Big Pearl,’ ‘Island In The Sun,’ and ‘Love Hotel,’ plus others you may have heard before,” Young said in the announcement on his website. “It’s a beautiful record coming to you soon.”

If Johnny’s Island arrives this year, it will join Young’s upcoming live album, Way Down In The Rust Bucket, as two of the projects his fans will receive in 2021. Way Down In The Rust Bucket is set to arrive on February 26 with a concert film that was recorded during a 1990 show with Crazy Horse in Santa Cruz, California, which occurred shortly after he released his 18th album, Ragged Glory.

