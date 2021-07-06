All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Turnstile – Turnstile Love Connection EP Shortly after roaring back onto the scene with the release of “Mystery,” Baltimore hardcore heavyweights Turnstile have wrapped up the new single as part of an EP of new tracks that illustrate the band’s bright future. Turnstile Love Connection features everything from melodic hardcore to more laid-back ambience to frenetic, caffeine-fueled punk rock. Mica Levi – Zola (Original Soundtrack) Mica Levi’s score to the new film Zola fully encapsulates the white-knuckle anxiety of the movies storyline, without the visual component. Featuring harpsichords, xylophones, and other disparate instrumentation, the Zola soundtrack also works as a standalone piece to sonically achieve the vibe of… whatever’s going on down in Florida.

Big Red Machine – “Renegade” (ft. Taylor Swift) With a new Big Red Machine project on the horizon, it was only a matter of time before Taylor Swift revealed herself as a collaborator. “Renegade” is the first of Swift’s two appearances on the album, and she wrote the song’s lyrics which “hit me so hard when I heard her first voice memo and still do, every time,” said Aaron Dessner in a statement. Steve Gunn – “Other You” After his 2019 album The Unseen In Between earned Steve Gunn the title of “indie guitar god” from Steven Hyden, the former Kurt Vile band member is back with Other You, his sixth studio album. The album is previewed by its title track, which Carolyn Droke calls for Uproxx “an atmospheric melody underscored by watery guitars.”

Magdalena Bay – “Chaeri” After gaining a following with their 2020 EP A Little Rhythm And A Wicked Feeling, LA electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay is back with a brand new full-length album. “Chaeri” is the first taste of Mercurial World, and it “stitches together [Mica] Tenenbaum’s saccharine vocals with dynamic synths and a hurried beat to craft a memorable tune about the complexities of friendship and mental health,” writes Carolyn Droke for Uproxx. Miloe – “Solo” (Lous And The Yakuza cover) Longtime readers of this column might recognize the name Miloe – I was a big fan of his Greenhouse EP last year. Now, the songwriter from the Democratic Republic of Congo has released “Solo,” a cover of the track by fellow Congolese artist Lous And The Yakua, in honor of Congolese Independence Day. The song also serves as a call-to-donate to the victims of the recent volcanic eruption in Goma (Eastern Congo) that destroyed several homes and left many displaced.

Slow Pulp – “Iowa” Indie shoegaze outfit Slow Pulp have been omnipresent since capturing attention with their 2020 album Moveys. Released as part of a new 7″, “Iowa” reimagines the album track “Idaho,” and the new version “doubles down on the exquisite ‘Stumbleine’ guitars but submerges Emily Massey’s clarion vocals into a lower pitch,” writes Sarah Grant for Uproxx. The Ophelias – “Neil Young On High” (ft. Julien Baker) “Neil Young On High” is a song about the difficulty of listening to a certain artist after a breakup. It’s a heavy topic, but the song feels light on its feet, buoyed by glorious harmonies from Julien Baker that provide additional depth to the track.