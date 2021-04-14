Nick Cave Releases Two New Songs Inspired By A Letter From A Fan

Nick Cave often answers questions from his fans on his Red Hand Files website, and it turns out one of those questions inspired his newest single, “Grief.” That isn’t the title of a song, but rather a pair of songs that are available on a 7-inch vinyl release: “Letter To Cynthia” and “Song For Cynthia.” Neither song is streaming as of yet, but Cave has shared a one-minute preview of the single.

The tracks were inspired by a 2018 question from a fan named Cynthia and Cave explained, “My reply was the first time I was able to articulate my own contradictory feelings of grief. Letters like Cynthia’s have helped bring me and many other back to the world.”

Listen to the preview of “Grief” above and read Cynthia’s question and Cave’s response below.