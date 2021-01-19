After making a name for herself with her 2019 debut album Miss Universe, Nilüfer Yanya offered fans new music in the form of her three-track EP Feeling Lucky? last December. While Yanya still can’t tour in celebration of her new music, the singer has been reflecting on her former life on the road. After compiling seemingly countless clips from her band’s Miss Universe tour, Yanya shares her “Day 7.5093” video.

The visual, shot and edited by Molly Daniel, features behind-the-scenes touring and live footage of Yanya and her band. Her montage shows backstage celebrations, days off at the beach, and some very cute dogs.

Speaking about the song, Yanya says she’s hardly able to write on the road, but she opted to reminisce on tour life with the visual:

“I don’t have a habit of writing much when touring but with ‘Day 7.5093’ I can remember starting to write the first couple lines in a hotel bathroom so it made sense to use some of the footage from that year. It’s hard to know what you’ve got until it’s gone which is why I’m trying to enjoy this moment too, but traveling and playing shows is something I’ll never take for granted again! I’ll be back touring new music as soon as it’s possible, and next time we’ll film more.”

Watch Yanya’s “Day 7.5093” video above.

