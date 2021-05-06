Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross devote a lot of time to film scoring projects, but the two Nine Inch Nails members also manage to keep the band regularly productive with its output. In just the past few years, they’ve dropped three full-length projects: 2018’s Bad Witch and 2020’s Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. Now they’re back with more NIN material, and this time, it’s a collaboration with Health, “Isn’t Everyone.”

Aesthetically, the collaboration doesn’t come from an unexpected place, as the single features the harsh, electronic, industrial sound that both groups are known for. The song was co-produced by Health and Nine Inch Nails and mixed by Atticus Ross.

Health offered an appropriately laudatory quote about the collaboration, saying, “It’s f*cking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it.”

The new song comes after a big awards season for Reznor and Ross. Their score for Soul (which they made alongside Jon Batiste) picked up an Oscar win for Best Original Score last week. Similarly, back in March, Soul got a victory at the Golden Globes in the Best Original Score – Motion Picture category. Their score for Mank was also nominated for both of the aforementioned honors.

Listen to “Isn’t Everyone” above.