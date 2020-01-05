Surviving Nirvana Members Reunited For A Concert Alongside St. Vincent And Beck

Existing members of Nirvana reunited for a five-song set during the Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala at the Palladium in LA Saturday night. Those lucky enough to score tickets to the event saw Nirvana play their greatest hits with a little help from Beck and St. Vincent.

Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear were joined by Beck, St. Vincent, and Grohl’s 13-year-old daughter Violet on stage. St. Vincent, for the most part, took control of the mic while Grohl was comfortably positioned behind the drum kit. According to Consequence of Sound, St. Vincent song a rendition of Nirvana’s “Lithium”, “In Bloom”, and “Been A Son,” while Violet took the lead on “Heart-Shaped Box.” Towards the end of the set, Beck lent his voice for a cover of David Bowie’s “The Man Who Sold the World,” which Nirvana covered on their classic MTV Unplugged session.

Beck addressed the crowd during the show, according to the LA Times. “Pretty good mosh pit right here,” he said, adding that his most fondest pit memory was at the Palladium. “I remember being lifted off the floor for the entire show. It was so packed in. Then I walked out of the mosh pit and my hands were bleeding and I didn’t know why. And the band was Nirvana.”

The Heaven is Rock & Roll Gala was a benefit concert. Proceeds from the show went to The Art of Elysium, an organization which lends support to those facing emotionally difficult challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis.

Watch fan-captured footage of the concert above.