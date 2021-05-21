Give Noel Gallagher Over $100 Million And He’ll Reunite Oasis

Noel and Liam Gallagher aren’t exactly itching to get back together and share a loving embrace. The brothers have been famously combative since (and before) Oasis broke up years ago. So, hopes of a reunion shouldn’t be high. If you give Noel enough money, though, he’ll do it. In fact, he’s named his price: £100 million, which is equal to around $140 million.

This story begins in February 2020, when Liam wrote of his brother on Twitter, “We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG.” At the time, Noel responded, “To whoever might be arsed: I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis. I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies.”

We’ve been offered 100 million pounds for a tour still not enough for the greedy soul oh well stay young LG — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 3, 2020

To whoever might be arsed:

I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.

I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies. — Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) February 4, 2020

Now, Noel has again addressed the topic, saying on a recent episode of The Jonathan Ross Show (as NME notes), “There isn’t £100 million in the music business between all of us… if anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100 million. Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it.”

There’s certainly still a market for the group today: “Wonderwall” recently became the first ’90s song to surpass a billion streams on Spotify.